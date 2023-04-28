ProShare Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NovoCure by 47.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NovoCure Stock Up 2.4 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 0.80.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

