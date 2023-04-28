ProShare Advisors LLC Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,506,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 19.1% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 31,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FN. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.6 %

FN opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.89. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.26 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.