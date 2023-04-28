ProShare Advisors LLC Has $754,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,071 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $74,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

