ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 677.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,394.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM Energy Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

SM stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.