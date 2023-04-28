ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,212,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,770,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIX opened at $148.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $152.13.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

