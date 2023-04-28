ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Workiva by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WK opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $104.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,249 shares of company stock worth $3,389,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.