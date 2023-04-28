ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $732,000 Investment in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,456,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $138.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.96. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $93.35 and a 12-month high of $181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. Research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.80 per share. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,048 shares of company stock worth $1,007,693. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

