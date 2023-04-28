ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 113.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $80.36 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.86%.

About Chesapeake Energy



Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

