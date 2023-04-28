ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,793 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,153 shares in the company, valued at $16,263,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,153 shares in the company, valued at $16,263,605.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,568. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Stock Down 2.3 %

RMBS opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $51.88.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

