ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,418 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,510.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,510.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFM opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

