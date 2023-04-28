ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

Repligen Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.72. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.