ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,628 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,795,000 after buying an additional 90,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lantheus by 2,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after buying an additional 483,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $91.62. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $380,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.