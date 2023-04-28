ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 232,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,670,000 after purchasing an additional 56,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter.

ABG opened at $193.19 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $253.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $7,441,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

