ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 885 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $3,553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $5,784,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.94.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

