ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:ETRN opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitrans Midstream

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Further Reading

