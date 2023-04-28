ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,880,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,065,000 after buying an additional 850,620 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 443,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after buying an additional 294,741 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.36 million.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

