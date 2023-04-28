ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after buying an additional 111,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after buying an additional 715,758 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,972,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after buying an additional 202,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,900,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,009,000 after buying an additional 129,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJRD opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

