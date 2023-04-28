ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amkor Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,659,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,995,000 after buying an additional 145,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after purchasing an additional 67,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,355,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after purchasing an additional 71,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,570,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

