ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Shares of FOXF opened at $111.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.84. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

