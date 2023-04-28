ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.36.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $190.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 111.33 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.19.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

