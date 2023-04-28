ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after buying an additional 1,731,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 168.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 950,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 434,268 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Insider Activity

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $59,782.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,761.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $59,782.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 117,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,761.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,904,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,585,718.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,186,232 shares of company stock worth $31,968,045. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIR stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

