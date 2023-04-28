ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

VEEV stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.58 and its 200-day moving average is $171.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

