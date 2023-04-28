ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 572 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Penumbra by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Penumbra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 4.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $283.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.48 and a 200 day moving average of $233.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,711.50 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $288.88.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total transaction of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares in the company, valued at $112,020,687.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,020,687.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total value of $184,230.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,660 shares of company stock worth $3,615,519. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Penumbra from $279.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

