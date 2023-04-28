Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 4,114 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $424.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.97. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.