PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PHM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

NYSE PHM opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 183,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

