PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Barclays

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $66.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

