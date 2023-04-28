PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Bank of America

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

