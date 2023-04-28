Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $10.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.71.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $231.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.21. Danaher has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $168.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

