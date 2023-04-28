Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By DA Davidson

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $304.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $305.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

