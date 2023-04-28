Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,107,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,013,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Radian Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 108,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 119,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock worth $1,320,888. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

