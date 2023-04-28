Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

