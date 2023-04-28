Research Analysts Offer Predictions for McDonald’s Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

NYSE:MCD opened at $294.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $295.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

