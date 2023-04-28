Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stake Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 1,217.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $863,640.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 918,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,193.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $112,994.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $863,640.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 918,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 580,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,021 in the last 90 days. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

