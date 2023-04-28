Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,050.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CMG opened at $2,036.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,643.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,559.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $2,047.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

