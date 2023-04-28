Royal Bank of Canada Trims Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Target Price to $176.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.86.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 4.9 %

NBR stock opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.76. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $92.66 and a one year high of $193.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $769.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $365,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.4% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Ridge Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 33.0% during the third quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

