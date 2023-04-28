Sanford C. Bernstein Trims The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Target Price to $293.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CI. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $250.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.40. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

