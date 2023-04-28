Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after acquiring an additional 244,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after purchasing an additional 141,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 195,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Trading Up 1.1 %

SNDR stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. Schneider National’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schneider National news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Schneider National Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.