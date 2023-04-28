Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.06. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.