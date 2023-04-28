Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Major Shareholder Maruthi Jd Venkata Acquires 57,423 Shares

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 57,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $75,224.13. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,974,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,017.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Maruthi Jd Venkata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 102 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $127.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 41,482 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $45,630.20.

On Monday, April 3rd, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 9,528 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $10,385.52.

On Friday, March 31st, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 27,962 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $31,317.44.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 34,508 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $41,754.68.

On Monday, March 27th, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 270 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $388.80.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 42,423 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $69,149.49.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Maruthi Jd Venkata bought 869 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $1,251.36.

Shift Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

Shift Technologies stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Shift Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 178,918 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 943,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 637,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 581.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 211,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.47.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

