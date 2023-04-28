Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 497,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,670,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,353,000 after acquiring an additional 241,800 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Pariax LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 51,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 45,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

