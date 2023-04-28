Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Holdings Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 190,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 58.2% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day moving average is $98.58. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $128.04.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $1,145,197.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,993.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,993.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,536 shares of company stock worth $3,146,789 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

