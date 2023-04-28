Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $37,470.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,008,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,412 shares of company stock worth $116,980 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

