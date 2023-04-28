State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,601 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Glaukos by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.7% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $60.92.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

