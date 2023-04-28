State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 38,467 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,467 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,700,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,085,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 194,611 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $58.76.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

