State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 104,924 Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 42,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

In other news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,406,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,074.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,489 shares of company stock worth $571,367 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERII. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ERII opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.94 million. Analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Recovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

Featured Articles

