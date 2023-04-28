State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 67,438 The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 564.0% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 375,765 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $7,987,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 201,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,099,000 after buying an additional 186,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $2,668,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.90. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 26.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

