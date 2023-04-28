State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 253,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

