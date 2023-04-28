State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 10,578 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.07.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $173,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,328 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.