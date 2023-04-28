State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,640 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Roth Mkm downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.14.

Shares of LCII opened at $111.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $139.89.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

