State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Renasant by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Renasant by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Renasant by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $41.77.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

